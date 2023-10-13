Bank of Namibia Addresses Decent Work for Rural Youth in Africa at Public Lecture

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Windhoek, October 13 – As a lead-up to its highly anticipated 24th Annual Symposium, the Bank of Namibia organized a thought-provoking public lecture. The lecture shed light on the critical topic of “The Advancement of Decent Work for Rural Youth in Africa” and took place at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Delivering a captivating presentation, Dr. Elisenda Estruch Puertas, the Rural Economy Specialist for the Sectoral Policies Department at the International Labour Organization (ILO), delved into the challenges and opportunities associated with creating decent employment for rural youth on the African continent. Her focus centred on pathways for rural transformation through youth empowerment and increased employment opportunities.

The lecture drew a diverse audience comprising government officials, policymakers, academics, and students, all eager to gain insights into fostering inclusive economic growth and sustainable development in rural areas. Dr. Puertas explored the multifaceted aspects of rural youth employment, emphasizing the need for tailored strategies and interventions that address the unique challenges faced by young people in rural communities.

The discussions during the lecture explored issues such as access to education, skills development, entrepreneurship, and the role of technology in empowering rural youth. Strategies to promote sustainable agriculture, enhance rural infrastructure, and leverage the agricultural value chain were also discussed as means to create sustainable and decent employment opportunities for young people in rural areas.

The Bank of Namibia’s public lecture served as a platform for stimulating dialogue and knowledge-sharing, bringing together experts and stakeholders from various sectors. This collaborative effort aims to inform policy decisions and shape initiatives that can uplift rural communities and pave the way for the economic advancement of the continent as a whole.

With the 24th Annual Symposium just around the corner, organized under the theme “Empowering Youth for Economic Transformation,” the Bank of Namibia continues to demonstrate its commitment to addressing the pressing challenges faced by African youth. Through engaging events like the public lecture, the bank strives to foster inclusive growth, facilitate dialogue, and drive transformative change in Namibia and beyond.