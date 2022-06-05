Namibia records slight port cargo increase amid global challenges

WINDHOEK, June 5 — The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) said the total cargo handled amounted to 6.5 million metric tons during the financial year 2021/2022, indicating an increase of 6 percent year on year, amid challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, global container shortage and blank sailings.

This was confirmed by Namport CEO Andrew Kanime in a Namport bulletin released Friday, where he also highlighted that vessel visits also increased by 289 vessels or 22 percent.

The financial year 2021/2022 ran from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

“The increase in vessel calls was predominantly due to an increase in petroleum vessels, Namibian and foreign fishing vessels, foreign tugs as well as research vessels,” Kanime said.

The Ports Authority also announced that Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) handled amounted to 168,278 during the aforementioned period, of which, 61,106 TEUs or 36 percent were exported.



“A further 69,467 TEUs or 41 percent were imported and 37,705 TEUs or 22 percent were transshipments. TEUs increased by 12,298 or 8 percent, year on year,” he said.

Kanime said this increase was mainly due to increased containerized commodities such as copper, charcoal, frozen fish, marble, frozen poultry, sugar, chemicals and scrap steel.

Meanwhile, Namport further indicated that bulk and break-bulk volumes handled amounted to 4.4 million, of which, 1.8 million tonnes or 40 percent were exports, 2.6 million tonnes or 59 percent imported, and 34,709 tonnes or 1 percent were transshipped.

“The volume performance is certainly commendable given the tough operating environment that characterized the financial year,” he commented.

Kanime said according to the statistics, major commodities exported from countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) through Namibia are currently copper, manganese ore, and wooden products (timber), while, major commodities imported to Namibia destined to SADC countries are frozen poultry, vehicles, machinery, spare parts, tires, chemicals for mining use, electrical goods and electrical equipment. (Xinhua)

