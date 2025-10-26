1 dead, 1 injured following stabbing in Australia’s Tasmania

MELBOURNE, Oct. 26 — One man has died, and another has been hospitalized after being stabbed in the Australian island state of Tasmania on Saturday night.

Tasmania Police said in a statement on Sunday that emergency services were called to reports of a fight between two groups of people in the state capital of Hobart around midnight local time on Saturday night.

Two people were stabbed during the altercation. A 20-year-old man died from his injuries, and a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said that they believe the attack was potentially linked to a previous incident involving a person from each group.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and was assisting police on Sunday morning as they tried to locate the other people involved. (Xinhua)

