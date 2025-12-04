Thailand seizes more than 300 mln USD assets in transnational scam crackdown

BANGKOK, Dec. 4 — Authorities in Thailand have ordered the seizure and freezing of assets valued at over 10 billion baht (312 million U.S. dollars) linked to transnational organized crime syndicates and major call-center scam networks.

Speaking at the “Rooting Out Transnational Scammers” briefing on Wednesday, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul emphasized that the government would pursue legal action regardless of the suspects’ social standing.

Thai police have seized assets worth more than 10.165 billion baht from four transnational scam syndicates, including luxury cars, yachts, bank accounts and land plots.

Meanwhile, arrest warrants have been issued for 42 suspects, with 29 of them apprehended so far.

The suspects stand accused of crimes including organized crime, fraud and money laundering. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

