Multiple Cases of Culpable Homicide Recorded over Weekend

WINDHOEK, DEC 14 – Multiple cases of culpable homicide were recorded from Thursday to Saturday as there are no signs that the festive season will be met without road incidents.

In Onayena on Thursday 09/12/2021 around 22h00 on the Ondangwa/Omuthiya mainroad between Oniimbwele/Iihwali location, it is alleged that two Namibian male deceased, the driver, Petrus Tulonga Inkono, 31years old and a passenger, Nehale Gebhard age unknown, died after the deceased driver lost control over the vehicle, a black Honda and collided against a truck, which was driving from the opposite direction. Their next of kin were informed and Police investigations continues

Another case was opened in Katima Mulilo after on Friday 2021.12.10 at about 20h30 opposite the Ministry of Trade and Industry when deceased victim Nuyoma Theodore, a 27 year old Namibian male died on the spot after a head on collision. His next of kin were informed and Police investigation continues.

In Ariamsvlei, a case of Culpable Homicide and Reckless and or negligent driving is being investigated after an incident occured on Saturday 11/12/2021 at about 23h00 on the D202 gravel road Ariamsvlei/Komsberg (+-) 20km from Ariamsvlei. It is alleged that the deceased, Gayno Jass, 28 years old Namibian male, who was the driver, died after a head on collision, while eight passengers sustained serious injuries and one with minor injuries and all were transported to Karasburg State Hospital. His next of kin were informed a Police investigation continues.

Police are also investigating a case of Culpable Homicide in Okahandja. “On Friday 10/12/2021 at about 03:30, 25km to Otjiwarongo road from Okahandja. It is alleged that the driver of Golf vehicle which was driving towards Okahandja, bumped a moth-eater, an oncoming combi’s trailer and collided head-on with another oncoming combi whereby both vehicles caught fire. It is further alleged that 14 occupants that were in the combi succumbed to their injuries as well as the driver of the Golf and that two occupants survived from the combi with serious injuries and the driver.” The deceased names are unknown and Police investigation continues and all bodies were transported to Windhoek mortuary.

Last Friday, on the Outjo – Okaukweyo road +- 5km to Outjo, it is alleged that the deceased Victor Geaseb, a 30 years old Namibian male died on the spot after the driver of a sedan vehicle he was travelling in lost control over the vehicle and it overturned. His next of kin was informed and Police investigation continues. – musa@namibiadailynews.info