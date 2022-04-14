Taxi drivers over the moon due to the Easter weekend

OSHAKATI, 14 April – This is the time of year people go out and explore Namibia’s unique cities and towns since it is the Easter weekend. Taxi drivers are kept very busy on the roads at this time because so many people are planning to travel.

The situation at Oshakati is no different. It is just the same as other places where people find taxis are full and taxi drivers are overwhelmed after two years of the C-19 pandemic.

Since 2020 people have been on lockdown and there were restrictions on travelling but looking at this year things seems to be a bit different.

I had a chance to interview taxi drivers in Oshakati who are operating at Okagongo kAangandjera to hear their excitement about the Easter weekend.

Likius Nyembele, a 45year-old taxi driver from Uukwambi, said he had been working as a taxi driver since he was 27 years of age and being a taxi driver was tough work since one had to deal with different types of customers or passengers every day.

“And since the pandemic started we have been facing a lot of challenges. But today I am happy since it’s the Easter weekend and a lot of people travel for Easter and we make money because customers are a lot and you don’t need to drag them to come in your car which we mostly do,” he said.

“By this time they even pay their full amount which is good”.

He said taxi drivers should learn to respect their passengers and stop dragging their belongings with them. He urged all drivers to drive carefully so their passengers reached their destinations safely.

“It’s the Easter weekend let’s put our eyes on the road,” he stressed. – Namibia Daily News.