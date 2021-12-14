Domestic Worker Rapes Minor When Parents Are Not Home

WINDHOEK, DEC 14 – Police in Okatope are investigating an incident following the arrest of a 19 year old Namibian male who had allegedly raped a 10 year old minor on Sunday afternoon at Ondjokwe village, Onankali. “It is alleged that the 19 years old Namibian male suspect had sexual intercourse with the minor victim, a 10 years old, under coercive circumstances while the parents were not home. It is alleged that the suspect is a domestic worker at the victim’s house and live in the same house. Police investigation continues.”

Police in Omundaungilo last Friday arrested two male Namibian suspects between the years of 21 and 24 years of age, after they unlawfully and intentionally pulled a 15-year old Namibian female victim from her home to nearby bushes.

According to a police report, “at an unknown time at Omutwe-wondjaba village… , it is alleged that the two arrested Namibian male suspects, between the years of 21 and 24, unlawfully and intentionally pulled the 15 years old Namibian female victim from her home to nearby bushes by holding her hands and when they reached the bushes one of the suspect lay the victim on the ground, undressed her and inserted his fingers twice into her vagina without her consent.”

Police investigations continues are ongoing.

On Saturday, a 19 year old Namibian allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 16 year old Namibian female without her consent at around 05H03 at Okatumbakomasa location, Kamanjab. “It is alleged that the suspect followed the victim and raped her at her friend’s house. And in the process she screamed for help and her friend came to rescue her.”

The suspect was expected to appear in court on Monday while Police investigations continue.

At Aranos, on Friday at around 00h28 in Nuwerus location, Aranos, a 42 years old Namibian male was arrested after he grabbed the victim, a 61 years old Namibian female pensioner from behind and had sexual intercourse with her under coerced circumstances. Police investigation continues. – musa@namibiadailynews.info