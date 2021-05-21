JOHANNESBURG, May 21 — A bus caught fire on Friday in South Africa’s administrative capital Pretoria, leaving six commuters burned to death and 57 escaped with multiple injuries, said the Pretoria Emergency Services Department.

The bus was traveling from Marabastad in Pretoria to Tweefontein in Mpumalanga with 63 passengers. It was believed the vehicle was on the move when the blaze broke out.

“During the cooling down of the burning bus after extinguishing the blaze, firefighters discovered what looked like charred human remains. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that 6 of the commuters burned beyond recognition,” said Pretoria Emergency Services Department deputy chief public information and liaison officer Thabo Charles Mabaso.

He said that when the firefighters arrived at the scene of the incident, they found 14 people had been transported by private emergency medical services ambulances to hospital.

Mabaso said, “Of the 14 patients, 11 suffered minor injuries, 2 sustained moderate injuries, while 1 female patient had to be airlifted to Milpark Hospital in a critical condition. The cause of the fire is not yet known, and the deceased have not yet been identified.” (Xinhua)