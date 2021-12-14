Two Month Old Infant Dies in His Sleep

WINDHOEK, DEC 14 – Police in Karasburg have launched an inquest after a two month old male Namibian minor passed away in his sleep. “On Thursday O9 December 2021 at Erf no, 150 Westerkim Karasburg about 07h00, it is alleged that the victim, two months old Namibian male minor, Julian Junaid Gift Vries died in his sleep. The deceased body was transported to Karasburg State hospital where he was declared dead. His next of kin were informed and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the real cause of death.”

Elsewhere in Opuwo police said that on Thursday 09 December 2021 at around 14h25 at Okorosave village, Rikondjera Madra Tjiposa, a 16 years old Namibian male died on the spot after he the grinder he was using cut his neck veins which caused heavy bleeding and led to his death.

In Onayena on Friday 10/12/2021 around 05h00 at Onamutenya village, Elombe, it is alleged that the lifeless body of Esapeta Ndapwa Jesaya, a seven months old Namibian female toddler was discovered by her mother. The next of kin were informed and the body was taken to Onandjokwe mortuary for a post-mortem to be conducted to determine the real cause of death.

On the same Friday in Okatope, Oyovu village, Omuntele, Nikodemus Kotokeni Nefungo, a 10 years old Namibian male died after the donkey cart he was in collided with a gate pole, overturned and killed him instantly. His next of kin were informed and Police investigation continues.

An inquest has begun in Onaanda after an incident occured between Thursday 09.12.2021 unknown time and Friday 10/12/2021 at about 17hr30 at Ongongo village, Elim. Police allege that the lifeless body of Ananias Shikongo, a 39 year-old Namibian male was discovered by children at an open space and no foul play was suspected. His next of kin were informed.

Meanwhile, in Opuwo on last Friday, at around 17h50 at Otjitapera Cattle Post, Otjiu west village Opuwo, it is alleged that the deceased, Uamunika Mburura, a 65 year-old Namibian female pensioner was attacked by an elephant in the bush and she was rushed to Otjiu clinic, where she was declared dead upon arrival. The Deceased body was taken to Opuwo Police mortuary, for a post-mortem to be conducted to determine the cause of death. The next of kin were informed and Police investigation continues.

In Tutaleni, a fire incident occurred on Saturday 2021/12/11 at about 13:30 at House No. 6205 in Guinea Fowl Street. “It is alleged that a total of 25 Ghettos and the main house caught fire and burned down to ashes. It is alleged that the fire spread over to other neighbouring Houses and destroyed other Ghettos as well. The cause of the fire is unknown and Police investigation continues,” read a police statement.

Another inquest was opened by Police at Omungwelume after last Friday when at about 10h00 at Endola village a lifeless body of Froliana Hamalwa, a 71-year-old Namibian female pensioner was found hanging from a timber (roof) of the store room in her house. No suicide note was left behind and her next of kin were informed. – musa@namibiadailynews.info