MultiChoice Africa Accelerator to boost African SMMEs

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 28 — MultiChoice Africa Launches Accelerator Program to Boost Small Business Growth and Job Creation Across the Continent.

In response to high unemployment rates and economic instability in Africa, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) have emerged as crucial drivers of economic growth and job creation. Recognizing the vital role that SMMEs play in Africa’s economic landscape, MultiChoice Africa has launched the MultiChoice Africa Accelerator program to provide 29 businesses across nine African countries with key entrepreneurial skills.

The program’s second phase involves a panel of experts selecting the 11 most promising small businesses to pitch their ideas to potential international investors in Dubai. Fhulufhelo Badugela, CEO of MultiChoice Africa, believes that African SMMEs have a significant impact on job creation and economic growth, and the MultiChoice Africa Accelerator Program aims to multiply that impact beyond what start-up founders ever believed possible.

In partnership with Dubai-based business incubator Companies Creating Change (C3), technical partner EOH, and Galelo Africa, the MultiChoice Africa Accelerator program aims to provide a platform for start-up businesses from across Africa to grow. The program targets start-ups and small businesses in the technology sectors of health tech, agritech, fintech, edutech, the circular economy, and creative industries.

During the first phase, public and private-sector partners in each country nominated businesses or entrepreneurs for the program. The 29 start-ups embarked on an intensive virtual training course in December 2022, followed by a dedicated boot camp in Lusaka, Zambia, for the 11 shortlisted start-ups to learn how to shape their story for international investors and become “pitch-ready.”

The 11 shortlisted start-ups invited to present their business plans to a panel of investors for this year’s MultiChoice Africa Accelerator Program include Tupuca from Angola, Taskmoby from Ethiopia, StarNews Mobile from Ivory Coast, Tendo from Ghana, Zuri Health from Kenya, Dojah Inc and Crop2Cash from Nigeria, MaTontine from Senegal, Botlhale AI and Gradesmatch South Africa, and Mighty Finance Solution from Zambia.

The MultiChoice Africa Accelerator program is a significant step towards empowering small businesses across Africa, giving them the skills and opportunities they need to grow and contribute to their local economies.