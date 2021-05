Nairobi, May 10 – – UGANDA’S PRESIDENT Yoweri Museveni will be sworn in for a sixth term on Wednesday May 12.

Reports indicate that 21 heads of state have confirmed attendance.

The ceremony will be held at Kololo Independence ceremonial grounds, Kampala.

Museveni, 76, came into power in 1986. He won the January 14 presidential elections by beating his main challenger Bobi Wine (Robert Kyagulanyi) with 58.64% of the votes cast.

