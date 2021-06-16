Zambia’s first president Kaunda makes steady recovery

LUSAKA, June 16 — Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda has made a steady recovery and was responding well to treatment, his office said on Wednesday.

Rodrick Ngolo, Administrative Assistant in the Office of the First President said the former president’s condition has improved from the time he was admitted.

“As of this afternoon, his condition is very stable. He has made remarkable progress in his recovery,” he told Xinhua in a telephone interview.

He however said the former president could not be discharged as doctors were still monitoring him.

Kaunda, 97, was hospitalized at a military hospital in Lusaka, the country’s capital on Monday. Preliminary tests had indicated that he had pneumonia.

Kaunda ruled Zambia from 1964 when the country got its independence from Britain to 1991. (Xinhua)