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Cameroon achieves two of three UN HIV targets: survey
AfricaHEALTH

Cameroon achieves two of three UN HIV targets: survey

July 8, 2026

YAOUNDE, July 8 — Cameroon has achieved two of the United Nations’ “95-95-95” HIV goals, according to new data released by the Ministry of Public Health.

The UN targets for 2030 are 95 percent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 percent of those diagnosed are on antiretroviral treatment, and 95 percent of those on treatment have a suppressed viral load.

Results from the National Survey on the Impact of HIV in Cameroon, conducted between September 2024 and January 2025, show that the country has passed the second and third benchmarks.

According to the results of the survey released on Tuesday, 96.4 percent of people diagnosed with HIV are receiving antiretroviral treatment, and 95 percent of those on treatment have achieved viral suppression. The first target remains a challenge, with only 77.1 percent of adults living with HIV knowing their status.

The survey estimates national HIV prevalence at 3 percent among people aged 15 and over. This represents roughly 501,000 people living with HIV. The annual incidence rate stands at 0.13 percent, or about 21,000 new infections each year.

Health officials said the survey covered nearly 15,000 households and included interviews with about 27,000 adults nationwide.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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