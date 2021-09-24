Trending Now
Zambia to host IMF delegation
Zambia to host IMF delegation

September 24, 2021

LUSAKA, Sept. 24 — Zambia will next week host a technical International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff mission to discuss the country’s economic reform process under the new government, a finance ministry release said on Friday.
The IMF delegation will be in Zambia from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. The visit follows the cabinet’s approval of the Budget Policy Concept Paper on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the 2022 National Budget Framework.
According to the release, during the visit, the IMF delegation will work with the Ministry of Finance to understand key policies and specific reform measures promised by the new government following last month’s general elections.
The IMF delegation will also receive an update on the most recent economic developments and the prospects for the remainder of the year, the release said, adding that the finance ministry will further share key principles and priorities that will inform the 2022 budget preparation. (Xinhua)

