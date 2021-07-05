(Special for CAFS) Mozambique receives donations of COVID-19 vaccines from France, Portugal

MAPUTO, July 5 — Mozambique received on Monday a total of 158,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in two batches donated by France and Portugal.

These are 108,000 doses donated by France through the COVAX mechanism and 50,000 doses donated by the Portuguese government.

The Deputy Minister of Health Lidia Cardoso said at the reception ceremony that the arrival of vaccines comes at a critical moment as the infections, deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have recently registered an alarming increase.

“In the first three days of the present month of July, the country registered a daily average of very worrying infections, around 800 infections a day. Just in the past weekend, the country had registered over 2,000 cases,” said Cardoso, adding that the country is already facing the third wave of the pandemic.

She said that the donations will allow the health sector to continue implementing its national vaccination plan and that the government is striving to achieve community immunity with the vaccination of about 16 million Mozambicans by the end of 2021. (Xinhua)