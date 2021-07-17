MTC rewards MTC Namibia National Indoor Women’s team with 18 Iphone X.

Windhoek, July 17– MTC Namibia National Women’s Indoor hockey team were today rewarded for their triumph as African champions in April and securing a spot at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Belgium next year.

The team, which became the country’s poster pride in April, today paid a courtesy call visit to their main sponsors MTC to hand over the Indoor Africa Cup in acknowledgment of what the investment in the team has bare.

MTC’ Chief Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer Tim Ekandjo handed the team with eighteen (18) iPhone X 64 GB devices as a form of appreciation, saying that the ladies’ team has carried the countries flag high, while wishing them strength for the world cup preparations in this pressing COVID-19 times.

“We qualified for the indoor World Cup, but that would never have been possible without our main sponsor MTC. Government alone cannot foot the bill; hence we are grateful to MTC. Today we are here to present this trophy to MTC. Place it in your boardroom or wherever the public can see the fruit of your investment,” said team coach Erwin Handura.

Ekandjo, while handing over the team’s headsets applauded the team leadership and commitment to make the country proud, saying; “As sponsors and a country, the ladies did us proud. As soon as the ladies returned from the competition, everyone in the country started talking about hockey and the country’s triumph. As a brand, we continue to invest in the sporting dreams of the country, and we can only invite other corporates to bolster our efforts to seeing the country doing great at the national and international podium.”

The Namibian ladies’ will be the only ladies’ African representative at the world cup and will be looking to improve their world ranking from 9 to an admirable rank against the world hockey kings and queens.

Team Captain Magreth Mengo said, “It is an honour to have a sponsor like MTC on board and keeping true to your mandate of making the connection. We are African Champions and now we are going to connect with the rest of the world. Our aim would be to improve our rating in the world this time if not take the ultimate prize.”

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info