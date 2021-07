Windhoek, July 17–President Dr Hage G. Geingob arrived in Luanda, Angola to participate in the XIII Conference of the Community of the Portuguese Language Countries (CPLC). The President will address the CPLC today, 17 July 2021.

President Geingob held bilateral talks with H.E. João Lourenço Goncalves, the President of the Republic of Angola.

Source :Namibian Presidency