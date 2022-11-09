Namibia to host back-to-back cricket tri-series

WINDHOEK, Nov. 9 — Namibia’s cricket team has already regrouped ahead of two back-to-back Cricket World Cup (CWC) League 2 Championship one-day international (ODI) tri-series events set to take place during November and December.

Cricket Namibia CEO Johan Muller said this during a welcome event on Tuesday evening hosted for the national team who had been participating in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup in Australia.

At the World Cup, Namibia managed to register a stunning 55-run upset victory over Sri Lanka in the opener but thereafter could not progress to the Super 12.

Meanwhile, as part of their schedule for the build-up towards qualification for the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup in India, Namibia will host Papua New Guinea and the United States from November 17 to 27 in Windhoek, the country’s cricket governing board said.

Namibia will then host Scotland and Nepal in another tri-series from November 30 to December 9.

Each tri-series will see teams play a total of six ODIs with teams competing for the top three spots in League 2. (Xinhua)