HOMELESS MAN DISCOVERS A NEWBORN BABY IN A RUBBISH BIN IN SOUTH BEACH, DURBAN.

Durban, July 17 – – In the early hours of Sunday morning, Emer-G-Med paramedics were called to assist Durban Metro Police Services, after a homeless man made a shocking discovery whilst dumpster diving on Boscombe Place in the South Beach area.

Paramedics responded to the scene and found a new born baby girl in the dustbin, stil attached to her umbilical cord and placenta.

She was treated and stabilized on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

She remains in a stable condition and good spirits.

We commend the homeless gentleman for alerting authorities and ultimately saving this little lady’s life.

The South African Police Services will be investigating the incident accordingly.

Source:Emer-G-Med