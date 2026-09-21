UN official calls for collective efforts to promote peace in Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Sept. 21– United Nations (UN) Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon Issa Sanogo on Monday called for joint efforts to protect peace and stability and promote peaceful development in the Central African country.

Sanogo made the call at a ceremony held at Cameroon’s National Assembly to mark the International Day of Peace celebrated annually on Sept. 21.

He said this year’s commemoration was particularly significant as both Houses of Parliament came together for the first time in this format to promote the peace agenda.

“Peace takes lasting root only when it becomes everyone’s business — championed by institutions, lived out by citizens, and built collectively at the heart of the republic,” Sanogo said.

Sanogo noted that for more than a decade, Cameroon’s Far North region has faced insecurity linked to Boko Haram, while an armed separatist conflict has continued in the Anglophone Northwest and Southwest regions.

He also commended Cameroon for maintaining its tradition of solidarity by hosting refugees fleeing conflicts in the sub-region.

“Today, we honor the memory of the victims and salute the resilience of affected communities, as well as the commitment of all those who work daily for peace, dialogue, social cohesion, and harmonious coexistence,” he said.

The International Day of Peace was established by the UN General Assembly in 1981 and designated in 2001 as a period of non-violence and ceasefire. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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