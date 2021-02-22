MTC FUNDS DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOP NAMIBIA’S PROJECTS.

Windhoek, Feb 22–Namibia’s premier digital enabler, MTC, has once again tapped into its culture of extending a helping hand, by committing a sum of N$ 7.5 million to support two socio-

developmental projects, namely Early Childhood Development (ECD), and Low Cost Land for Housing,

through the Development Workshop Namibia (DWN).

MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo revealed that over the next three

years, the ECD project will enjoy a cash injection of N$4.5 million, while the Low Cost Land for Housing gets

a boost of N$3 million share of the availed funds.

“The ECD project currently assists a total of 100 Kindergartens in informal settlements in Windhoek,

Oshakati and Katima Mulilo. The assistance is provided through three main areas of intervention namely

Training of Kindergarten teachers; the provision of improved teacher and learning materials in ECD centres;

and Parents support.”

“The Low Cost Land for Housing Project, will address one of Namibia’s fundamental development question

– the lack of affordable land for housing, which takes the lead in exacerbating the mass set up of informal

settlements. Because of this problem, over the years, we have witnessed an exponential growth of squatter

settlements in Namibia, perpetuating inequality and inadequate access to basic services.”

“We are therefore confident that this partnership with DWN will make a difference in the lives of our

people, and urge the leadership of DWN and your partners to live up to the task and continue the excellent

work you have been doing,” said Ekandjo.

Currently, DWN have signed agreements with 6 towns: Oshakati, Okahao, Opuwo, Keetmanshoop, Oniipa

and Karibib.

The modus operandi of DWN in each of these works in a way that the local authority provides land for free,

and DWN does the planning, surveying and servicing on behalf of the local authority. Clients are registered

at the beginning of a project and pay their land in monthly installments during one year. Once they finished

paying, they can occupy the land.

The price per erf vary between NAD 10,000 to 40,000, depending on soil conditions and the level of

services. With that amount, DWN recovers all costs that go into the development of the erven of a new

extension. In each town where a project is implemented, DWN also opens a joint bank account between

the local authority and DWN.

All erf payments are then done in this account, and all expenditures for the development are paid from

that account. Also, since this is a social programme, all service providers (land surveyor, town planner,

engineer, conveyancer) considerably reduce their fees. The organisation currently has seven extensions

under development, with more than 2,000 erven.”

Weber commended MTC saying the support could not have come at a better time. “MTC’s donation and

commitment to support the programme for three years allows the programme to grow, assist a growing

number of towns to plan and service land, and provide residential land for thousands of urban residents,”

he added.

Speaking on the Early Childhood Development project, from DWN, Hilma Weber said “The period in a child

life from -0-8 years is critical in terms of building a strong foundation. Data shows that investment in Early

Childhood Development and pre-primary is one of the most effective and cost-effective strategies for

societies to develop the human capital required to advance economic and social growth. By investing in

children and ECD, MTC is an example of visionary leadership and compassion. No investment is better

placed than in our children, for the country and for us as a society.

We are very grateful for this historic partnership and a very big thank you to MTC board, management and

the entire team.”

