Cosafa endorses Motsepe for CAF presidency

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 22–COSAFA yesterday endorsed Mamelodi Sundowns F. C. Owner Patrice Motsepe as the candidate for the CAF Presidency. In highly successful Annual General Meeting of COSAFA graced by the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his team, also in the meeting was the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture of South Africa, Mr Natho Mthethwa.

Amongst the key resolutions made was the approval and adoption of:

All the Agenda items Unanimous endorsement by COSAFA Membership of Patrice Motsepe as CAF Presidential candidate and the call for a unified approach throughout African Member Associations for the unanimous election of PATRICE MOTSEPE.

COSAFA advises that there is a Press Conference scheduled for Thursday to give impetus to Dr Motsepe’s vision for African football going forward.

NDN Correspondent.

