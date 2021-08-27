Trending Now
Home WorldAsia Former provincial official arrested for bribery, abuse of power.
Former provincial official arrested for bribery, abuse of power.
AsiaWorld

Former provincial official arrested for bribery, abuse of power.

written by Anna Hepeni August 27, 2021

Windhoek, Aug. 27 — Liu Xinyun, former vice governor of north China’s Shanxi Province, was arrested on suspicion of bribery and abuse of power, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) said Friday.
Liu’s case was transferred to prosecuting agencies after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 10
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Xi’s call for building community with shared future...

March 9, 2018

UAE to introduce standardized school curriculum

September 4, 2017

Xi stresses role of revolutionary cultural relics in...

March 30, 2021

Former senior banking regulatory official under investigation

July 30, 2021

EU allocates over 1.6 bln USD for child...

August 9, 2021

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine benefits “far outweigh”...

July 23, 2021

China pledges firm support to African development

September 4, 2017

New Zealand starts mass vaccination in Auckland to...

August 1, 2021

Afghan President Ghani, family in UAE: ministry

August 18, 2021

China’s central bank conducts 10 bln yuan of...

August 19, 2021