SPORTS

Catch the Epic London Derby and More on SuperSport with DStv Access

September 22, 2023

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 22 — Football enthusiasts get ready for an electrifying weekend of Premier League action, exclusive to DStv Access subscribers! On September 23-24, DStv, Africa’s premier video entertainment company, opens its doors wide to offer fans a front-row seat to the most thrilling Premier League matches, available only on SuperSport.

Roger Gertze, Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia, proudly exclaimed, “We’re not just the home of the Premier League; we are its palace, its local headquarters. This open window is our gift to the fans. We see you. We hear you. And we salute your unwavering love for the beautiful game of football.”

For those already subscribed to DStv, you know the unmatched thrill of witnessing football giants battle it out in the world’s most spectacular league. But for those yet to experience the excitement, here’s what awaits:

**September 23, 2023:**
– Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest at 15:00 CAT on Premier League A/Premier League N
– Goal Rush: Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest at 15:50 CAT on Football Plus A/Football Plus N
– Crystal Palace vs. Fulham at 15:50 CAT on Variety 2A / BLITZ A
– Luton Town vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers at 15:50 CAT on Football A
– Brentford vs. Everton at 18:10 CAT on Premier League A/Premier League N
– Vincent Kompany’s Burnley vs. Eric Ten Hag’s Manchester United at 20:40 CAT on Premier League A/Premier League N

**September 24, 2023:**
– Arsenal takes on Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby at 14:00 CAT on Premier League A/Premier League N
– Chelsea squares off against Aston Villa at 14:50 CAT on Variety 2A
– Liverpool clashes with West Ham United at 14:50 CAT on Football A
– Brighton & Hove Albion meets AFC Bournemouth at 14:50 CAT on Football Plus A/ Football Plus N
– Sheffield United takes on Newcastle United at 17:10 CAT on Premier League A/Premier League N

Furthermore, DStv Access subscribers can savour the EPL action this weekend on channels including SS Premier League, SS Football, and SS Variety 2. Football enthusiasts in Angola, Mozambique, and other select regions can also enjoy the full experience, from SS Maximo 2 to Familia and beyond.

DStv is the ultimate destination for football, featuring Serie A’s fiery passion and La Liga’s scintillating drama.

So, are you geared up for the weekend football extravaganza? To ensure you never miss a moment of the action, manage your account effortlessly through the MyDStv app. Whether you’re at home or on the move, download the DStv Stream app, and the Premier League will be at your fingertips.

Your best football moments await. DStv – where football dreams come alive. Get connected, stay connected, or upgrade your DStv subscription now! For more information or to manage your subscription, visit www.dstv.com or download the MyDStv app from your app store.

