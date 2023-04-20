MTC Awards Bursaries to Five Students to Further Their Studies

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 20 — Mobile telco MTC has recently awarded bursaries to five students as part of its bursary scheme, including three new recipients and two who will continue to receive funding. Kadischa Wasserfall, a second-year student at the International University of Namibia, Cecilia Caquiambo, a third-year student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology, and Nangula Ndakunda, a fourth-year student at the University of Namibia, are the new recipients pursuing degrees in computer science and business information systems. The two continuing recipients are Dominic Koopman, who is studying for a Bachelor of Software Engineering in South Africa, and Verner Haimbili, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Computer Science.

MTC has invested N$8 million in its bursary program since 1995, and 90% of the students who have received bursaries have gone on to become part of MTC’s workforce. Many have gone on to hold senior roles within the company, including Melvin Angula, the Chief Commercial Officer, Ludwig Tjitandi, the General Manager of Network and Transmission, and Nawa Likando, the Head of Digital Transformation and Innovation.

Patience Kanalelo, MTC’s Chief Legal, Compliance and Risk Officer, advised the new bursary recipients to take the opportunity seriously, stating that education is the key to unlocking potential, and MTC hopes the recipients will give back to the community after completing their studies.

Wasserfall expressed her gratitude for the bursary, stating that it will help advance her career journey and allow her to focus fully on her studies. – Namibia Daily News