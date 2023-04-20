SDFN and partners hand over 57 completed houses to low-income families in Gobabis

By Benjamin Wickham

GOBABIS, April 20 — The Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN) broke ground on the construction of 30 houses in Gobabis on April 19, 2023. Of the 30 houses, 11 are being funded by Ohorongo Cement, FNB through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, and the Pupkewitz Foundation. Since 2016, the partnership has invested a total of N$18 million in the construction of 395 houses, with an additional 45 houses under construction for 2023.

During the ceremony, 57 completed houses were handed over to low-income families in Gobabis. Hon. Governor Pijoo Nganate praised the partnership, saying it was a beautiful story of a beautiful government and that partnerships like this should be replicated to bridge the inequality gap within communities. The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development (MURD) also pledged over N$10 million in support of the SDFN’s affordable housing initiatives.

Hon. Deputy Minister Natalia /Goagoses congratulated the SDFN for their efforts in bringing corporates together and commended their good corporate governance and transparency in operations. She also highlighted that the partnership ties in well with the Harambee Prosperity Plan and NDP5 and emphasized that a united people can achieve more.

Heinrich Amushila, NHAG Co-Director, noted that the Freedom Square Informal Settlement in Gobabis delivered the highest number of plots in Namibia. Carina Sowden, Marketing Manager at Ohorongo Cement, praised the government’s efforts to increase housing stock through the Mass Housing Development Programme and the Massive Urban Land Servicing Programme.

The partners behind the construction of the 11 houses hope to inspire others in the private sector to support initiatives such as the SDFN. Their partnership has enabled SDFN to build more houses throughout the country and restore dignity to those in need, which aligns with their slogan: From Shack to Shelter, Together We Achieve More! – Namibia Daily News