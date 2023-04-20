Namibia-South Africa mutual legal assistance hits roadblock in Phala Phala investigation

Staff Writer

JOHANNESBURG, April 20 — Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has acknowledged that the investigation into the Phala Phala burglary has encountered difficulties. The news comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed his Namibian counterpart, Hage Geingob, on a state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday. It is unclear whether the controversial issue would arise between the two heads of state.

Several law-enforcement agencies are investigating the 2020 theft of foreign currency from Ramaphosa’s Limpopo game farm, which was obtained from the sale of buffalo to a Sudanese businessman. In a statement released in June 2020, the government said it had closely followed media reports and a statement by the Namibian police force concerning a request for mutual legal assistance in respect of David Imanuwela, the alleged mastermind behind the robbery who they had apprehended.

“We received a request. The request was not compliant with our own laws in relation to mutual legal assistance,” Lamola said on Thursday.

“We then returned the request to the Namibian authorities outlining the issues that we want them to comply with and that is where we are. We have not yet received a notice that complies with the request they provided us.

“Through our mutual legal system and agreements with the Namibian authorities, that is the line we will continue to operate in.”

Lamola stated that the investigation had hit a snag and that they will cooperate and provide the necessary information once they receive a complaint in line with the law.

Despite being unsure whether the presidents will discuss the matter, Lamola emphasised that they are cooperating with the Namibian authorities. This investigation is a significant one, and it remains to be seen how it will be resolved.

– Namibia Daily News