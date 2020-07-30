Teachers not ready for resumption of face-to-face classes Amid raising number of COVID-19 cases.

Windhoek, July 30-The Teachers ‘ Union of Namibia convene a meeting with teachers, parents, and other stakeholders to discuss the the resumption of face-to-face classes for grades 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10 to schools on Monday 3 August 2020.

TUN secretary Mahongora Kavihuha said that teachers are not ready to go back to school due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

“The schools are not ready either, and that’s why we’ll stand our ground, he said .

Teachers Union believes that it is not a wise idea for the Ministry to reopen the schools while the country is struggling to contain the pandemic.

Various companies and institutions, such as the MTC, Bank Windhoek, City of Windhoek, University of Namibia,National Council,and Parliament were closed as some of their staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry of education, arts and culture this week sent out a statement requesting schools to indicate their readiness for face-to-face classes through an online survey.

The ministry is expected to announce tomorrow whether they will resume face-to-face classes as planned on Monday 3 August 2020.

NDN Reporter