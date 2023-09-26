Empowering TVET Education for a Thriving Namibia

By Lylie Happiness

Ongwediva, Sept. 26 – A momentous event marked the 3rd official opening of the National Skills Competition in the vibrant Oshana Region. This event not only highlights Namibia’s commitment to technical and vocational career options but also adds significant value to the ongoing effort to raise international standards and qualifications.

This multifaceted capacity-building platform showcases the dynamic skills of young talents across a wide range of fields. For many, this event is a stepping stone to the global stage, as competitors prepare for the next WorldSkills International competition in Lyon, France, scheduled for September 10 to 15, 2024.

Delivering a statement on behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Technology, and Innovation Natalia Goagoses spoke with energy, encouraging all competitors to give their best and ignore those who wrongly believe vocational training institutions are only for school dropouts or lower achievers.

Ndaitwah emphasized the need for the TVET system to better prepare and align itself for future challenges. Attracting talented young Namibians to the TVET sector and transforming them into competitive and competent workers with the right mix of talent, creativity, skills, and attitudes is part of the solution.

Indeed, TVET offers an excellent path for individuals seeking a direct route to a fulfilling and lucrative career. It also plays a crucial role in supporting economic growth and development, both at the individual and community levels.

Ndaitwah pointed out that stereotypes and stigmas unfairly isolate technical and vocational career options, with children wrongly influenced that these careers are low-status and offer limited prospects for advancement. Gender parity remains an issue, as Namibian girls are often discouraged from pursuing technical careers, erroneously seen as exclusive to their male counterparts. These stereotypes are reinforced by cultural notions that the technical sector is not for women.

She called for intensified efforts to promote TVET as an education sub-sector of choice, including raising TVET’s profile, cultivating a pool of competent and skilled workers, enhancing awareness of TVET careers, and challenging negative societal perceptions. Additionally, she stressed the importance of enabling TVET institutions to benchmark their programs internationally and providing exposure for trainers and trainees to global training and industry best practices.

In conclusion, Ndaitwah emphasized that the true measure of success for Namibia’s TVET sector lies in the employability of its graduates.

Natalia Goagoses encouraged the four regions—Kunene, Hardap, Kavango East, and Kavango West—which have been historically neglected in the national skills competition to step up and send their best-performing students. This event offers these regions a unique opportunity to showcase their talent and gain valuable experiences in innovation.- Namibia Daily News