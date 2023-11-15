Momentum Metropolitan Namibia Appoints Angus McNab as Head of Distribution

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Namibia, November 15 – Momentum Metropolitan Namibia has welcomed Angus McNab as its newly appointed Head of Distribution for Momentum Corporate. Bringing nearly two decades of experience in sales management and distribution, Angus is poised to instigate transformative changes to the company’s distribution strategies.

Angus McNab is a highly seasoned professional in the financial services sector, boasting extensive expertise across both the South African and Namibian markets. His distinguished career includes pivotal roles at esteemed institutions, with his most recent position at the Liberty Group in South Africa. Angus has previously held significant positions in Namibia at Nedbank, Old Mutual, and Alexander Forbes.

His knowledge extends to a profound understanding of critical financial legislation, and the combination of his technical proficiency, exceptional communication skills, and strategic sales acumen positions him as a valuable asset to the Momentum Metropolitan team.

In his new capacity, Angus will prioritize the innovation of customer-centric approaches. His dedication to enhancing intermediary and customer engagement and satisfaction is expected to be a substantial contribution to the company’s objectives.

Angus envisions his role as vital in providing security and peace of mind for both employers and employees. He is committed to collaborating closely with stakeholders to ensure comprehensive access to pension savings and risk benefits for the Namibian workforce. This vision underscores a profound understanding of the local market’s needs and a commitment to improving the financial well-being of the community through tailored financial solutions.

Sakaria Nghikembua, Group CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Namibia, expressed confidence in Angus’ capabilities, stating, “His extensive experience and insightful perspective on the financial services industry, coupled with his deep understanding of the needs of our stakeholders, makes him the ideal leader to propel our corporate distribution channel forward.”

This strategic appointment is poised to fortify Momentum Metropolitan’s standing in the financial services sector and pave the way for future growth.