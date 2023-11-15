Capricorn Group Appoints David Nuyoma as New Group CEO, Effective March 2024

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 15 — The Chairman of the Capricorn Group Board, Mr. Gerhard Fourie, has announced the successful conclusion of the recruitment process for the position of Group CEO of Capricorn Group. The Capricorn Board has approved the appointment of Mr. David Nuyoma as the Group CEO Designate, effective from January 1, 2024, and as the substantive Group CEO from March 1, 2024, subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. Fourie praised Mr. Nuyoma’s extensive executive leadership experience, highlighting his successful track record as the recent CEO of the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) and, before that, as CEO of the Development Bank of Namibia. Mr. Fourie emphasized Mr. Nuyoma’s forward-thinking mindset, strong stakeholder relations, and demonstrated ability to make business-shaping decisions as valuable assets that align with Capricorn Group’s strategic evolution.

On behalf of the board of directors, management, and staff of Capricorn Group, Mr. Fourie welcomed Mr. Nuyoma, expressing confidence in his leadership capabilities and stating, “We are privileged to have attracted Mr. David Nuyoma to our Group. He is one of the most respected business leaders in Namibia, and we are confident that the Group will greatly benefit from his leadership. We wish him the very best for success in his new role.”

In response, Mr. Nuyoma conveyed his delight and honor at being offered the position of Group CEO, expressing his commitment to optimizing value for the locally-owned financial institution. He affirmed his alignment with Capricorn Group’s brand promise of #MakeChangePositive.

Mr. Fourie also expressed sincere gratitude to Mr. Thinus Prinsloo for his significant contribution to the growth and success of Capricorn Group during his tenure as Group CEO. Mr. Prinsloo will transition to a new role at Capricorn Investment Holdings, the largest shareholder of Capricorn Group. To facilitate a smooth leadership transition, Mr. Prinsloo has agreed to remain in his current position as Group CEO until February 29, 2024. During this time, he will hand over responsibilities to Mr. Nuyoma and collaborate with the Group Chairman and the Group Executive Management Team to execute the orientation program and induction process for Mr. Nuyoma. Mr. Fourie thanked Mr. Prinsloo for his commitment and support during this crucial transition process.