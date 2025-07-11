Namibia launches internal audit manual for public sector oversight

WINDHOEK, July 11– Namibia on Thursday unveiled a new Internal Audit Manual to boost transparency, accountability, and financial integrity across government institutions.

Speaking on behalf of Finance Minister Ericah Shafudah at the launch event in Windhoek, the country’s capital, Michael Humavindu, executive director of the National Planning Commission, said the updated manual, developed with technical support from the Commonwealth Secretariat, reflects Namibia‘s broader commitment to aligning its public sector audit framework with international best practices.

“The initiative aims to combat inefficiencies, strengthen internal controls, and ensure responsible stewardship of public resources,” Humavindu said.

“By equipping our auditors with these tools, we are reaffirming our commitment to sound financial management and good governance.”

According to Humavindu, the manual introduces a unified set of guidelines for internal audit practices across Namibia‘s offices, ministries, and agencies as well as regional councils, standardizing procedures in key areas such as risk management, compliance, and performance audits.

The initiative is intended to empower internal auditors to serve as key advisors in identifying risks, improving efficiency, and safeguarding public resources, he said. (Xinhua)

