Trending Now
Home NationalCurrent Affairs Namibia launches internal audit manual for public sector oversight
Namibia launches internal audit manual for public sector oversight
Current AffairsNational

Namibia launches internal audit manual for public sector oversight

July 11, 2025

WINDHOEK, July 11– Namibia on Thursday unveiled a new Internal Audit Manual to boost transparency, accountability, and financial integrity across government institutions.

Speaking on behalf of Finance Minister Ericah Shafudah at the launch event in Windhoek, the country’s capital, Michael Humavindu, executive director of the National Planning Commission, said the updated manual, developed with technical support from the Commonwealth Secretariat, reflects Namibia‘s broader commitment to aligning its public sector audit framework with international best practices.

“The initiative aims to combat inefficiencies, strengthen internal controls, and ensure responsible stewardship of public resources,” Humavindu said.

“By equipping our auditors with these tools, we are reaffirming our commitment to sound financial management and good governance.”

According to Humavindu, the manual introduces a unified set of guidelines for internal audit practices across Namibia‘s offices, ministries, and agencies as well as regional councils, standardizing procedures in key areas such as risk management, compliance, and performance audits.

The initiative is intended to empower internal auditors to serve as key advisors in identifying risks, improving efficiency, and safeguarding public resources, he said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 92
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Momentum Metropolitan Namibia Appoints Angus McNab as Head...

November 15, 2023

Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust (NFCPT) partners with...

June 5, 2023

Reporters without Borders: Namibia leads in press freedom...

May 6, 2023

HWPL Calls for Collective Action to Bring Peace...

May 30, 2022

Namibia to open consulate general in DRC’s Lubumbashi...

October 27, 2023

Namibia Police to Receive Training on Freedom of...

August 8, 2023

7 billion NAD needed to effectively address the...

March 7, 2025

African Energy Chamber Promotes Collaboration for Oil and...

November 3, 2023

Assault Offenses and Domestic Violence Continue to Plague...

July 24, 2023

Namibia discovers high-quality, light oil offshore in Orange...

April 25, 2025