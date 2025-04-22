Trending Now
Namibia unveils national socio-economic transformation plans
April 22, 2025

WINDHOEK, April 22 — Namibia’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform Ruthy Masake on Tuesday announced an ambitious agenda positioning the ministry as central to the nation’s socio-economic transformation.

Speaking at a strategic planning workshop themed “Strengthening Our Future through Strategic Action,” Masake outlined key focus areas to boost the country’s development across multiple vital sectors.

“We are here to shape the Strategic Plan for 2025-2030 and the Annual Work Plan for the 2025/26 Financial Year, which must align not only with our national development priorities under the Sixth National Development Plan but also with the promises made to the people of Namibia through the SWAPO Party Manifesto,” she said.

According to Masake, the ministry’s strategic focus areas aim to drive Namibia’s socio-economic transformation through initiatives focused on agriculture, food and nutrition security, climate resilience, land reform, blue economy, fisheries, marine resources, water infrastructure, among others.

“The work ahead of us demands more than technical competence. It requires a spirit of collaboration, humility, and service,” she said, while urging stakeholders to maintain constructive working relationships guided by the Public Service Code of Conduct and the Constitution.

Namibia’s agricultural sector is vital, serving 70 percent of the country’s population and contributing significantly to the local economy. (Xinhua)

