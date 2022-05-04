Missing man’s body discovered in sewerage water near Okahandja

By Joe-Chintha Garises

OKAHANDJA, 4 May – The body of a young man, 21, reported missing on 30 April was found at Ehafo camp in Nau-Aib, Okahandja on Wednesday morning.

Residents said children playing near sewerage water behind the camp found the deceased and police were alerted.

Family members identified him as Judas Haoseb who they had reported to the Namibian Police as missing on Saturday.

The body has reportedly been sent for a post mortem to determine the cause of death and the police investigation is continuing. – Namibia Daily News