Trending Now
Home InternationalENTERTAINMENT Obakeng Kokwe’s All Things Musical summer series debut
Obakeng Kokwe’s All Things Musical summer series debut
ENTERTAINMENT

Obakeng Kokwe’s All Things Musical summer series debut

May 4, 2022

By Refilwe Boleseng

GABORONE, 4 May 2022 – Obakeng Kokwe, producer turned lyrical wordsmith, recently took to the All Things Musical stage since his last performance at the 2019 WDP Shindig, sharing music from his past and upcoming projects.

Speaking to Namibia Daily News, he talked enthusiastically about his forthcoming project which he plans on producing with the likes of the very talented bass guitarist Sakkie Nonong, guitarist Sandi Ncube, saxophonist Sebaga and Amantle Jusbeatz Gababotse, the keys and digital sound slayer.

Obakeng Kokwe needs no introduction to the music scene. His contribution is a timeless one that deserves a star on the Botswana walk should there ever be one. The Mogobane native has contributed to the production of over 10 albums for artists like Tshepi D, Mo’Molemi featuring Stogie T, Nomadic and his late friend Dramaboi.

The rapper who gained notoriety in production before rap has released his own projects like Dreamer featuring Motswana songbird Samantha Mogwe.

The rapper with a retro soul and Boombap disco influence guarantees a journey through beat and rhyme as the All Things Music summer series draws near to its season’s end. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 24
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Getroud met Rugby hangs up its boots in...

February 19, 2022

Zimbabwean sports minister expects “incredible” Beijing Winter Olympics

January 19, 2022

Africa: MultiChoice expands hyperlocal territory

January 18, 2022

Beloved book and stage production adapted into a...

February 25, 2022

Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Beijing 2022 to...

January 18, 2022

Award-Winning Actor Maleka Hosts New Season of Big...

January 30, 2022

China’s StarTimes injects 1.76 mln USD to boost...

February 10, 2022