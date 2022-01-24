Dealer Arrested in Possession of N$25 000 Worth of Drugs

SWAKOPMUND, JAN 24 – A 29-year old Namibian male is set to appear in Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court today, after he was apprehended by police last Friday. According to a police report, he was dealing in Cannabis, Crack Cocaine, MDMA and Cocaine powder, when he was arrested on Friday, 21 January 2022 around 17:40.

“A 29 years old Namibian male was arrested in Sweister Frieda street for dealing in 5 x medium and 1x big

bankie of Cannabis (53,94 grams), 5x units of Crack cocaine and 1.60grams of Crack cocaine powder, 16,23grams of Cocaine powder, 30x Capsules of MDMA and 23,29 grams of MDMA with a combined value of N$25 434-50 during Police action. The suspect will appear at Swakopmund Magistrate court on Monday.”

On the same day, also in Swakopmund, a 60 year old Namibian female was arrested for possession of Cannabis around 10:50. She was arrested at Swakopmund roadblock after she was found in possession of 40 grams of Cannabis (in a ziplock bag) valued at N$2 000-00 in her vehicle during a Police search. She will appear at Swakopmund Magistrate today.

In addition, two Namibian suspects aged 41 and 42 were arrested in Sweister Frieda street, Vineta suburb during Police action and were caught dealing 114 x units of Crack Cocain with a street value of N$ 11 400. – musa@namibiadailynews.info