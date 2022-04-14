Driver in accident that killed four at Oshakati commits suicide

Trending Now
April 14, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 14 April – Namibian Police deputy commissioner, Hilya Haipumbu, of the Oshana Police has confirmed that the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision with pedestrians at Oshakati on Wednesday night has committed suicide. His body was found behind Woermann Brock in the town.
Four people died and five were injured when a driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle and hit a group of pedestrians on the Maria Nakuumba road to Okatana-Okahao around 23h00 on Wednesday.
The driver of a silver Toyota Doublecab, with four passengers, was heading from Uupindi towards the Okatana traffic lights when the vehicle struck five pedestrians, according to Oshana regional police spokesman, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo.
Three women and one man died on the spot. One pedestrian survived. Four passengers in the Toyota were admitted to the hospital and their condition is not known.
The driver fled the scene and police were investigating.
The names of the deceased and their next of kin are currently not known.
The right-hand side of the vehicle is reported to have been extensively damaged. – Namibia Daily News

