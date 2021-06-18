Michelle Mukuve wants to start a Modeling Academy to give opportunities to young girls in Kavango regions.

Rundu,June 18-Michelle Mukuve,a 21-years old model from Rundu who was recently crowned 2nd princess in the 2021 Miss Namibia beauty contest is aiming to start up a modeling school academy in Rundu. She feels many young women are neglected to make it far in the modeling careers , mostly in the two Kavango Regions. She also wants to share her own knowledge of not quiting until you get to a point where people can recognise your talent.

“Do you know that I had my doubts to take part in Miss Namibia? but my Mrs Belle, The founder of Miss Rundu Namibia told me Just go ahead and send in your application for Miss Namibia, regardless of what people might say. You might have a chance of being Miss Namibia.” Well I actually made it to 2nd princess and I am happy.”she said.

Michelle also shared her story that she started modelling in 2011. “I was only 9 years old and in 3rd grade. I didn’t make it that time but I continued in 2016 and became Miss Noordgrens and in 2019 I became Miss Rundu, the title I held for two good years.” she narrated.

Michelle is looking forward to take part in Miss Earth that will be held during an international beauty peagant in November 2021, in the mean time she will be busy raising funds for her modeling Academy.

Her advise to ladies, “No matter how people point fingers at you saying you can’t do it don’t be discouraged to chase after your dreams, if you want you won’t fall for everything” she concluded.

Annakleta Haikera

Namibia Daily News

Rundu