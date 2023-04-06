Real Madrid Stun Barcelona 4-0 to Secure Spot in Copa del Rey Final

By Staff Reporter

MADRID, April 6 — Real Madrid produced a stunning performance to reach the Copa del Rey final, beating arch-rivals Barcelona 4-0 at Camp Nou. It was another come-from-behind victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who had lost the first leg 2-1 at home. The win was built on the foundation of Karim Benzema’s second hat trick of the week, with the Frenchman proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Benzema’s clinical finishing, intelligent movement, and ability to bring teammates into play were on full display. He also set up Vinicius Jr’s opening goal with a perfectly disguised cut-back. Benzema has been in sensational form this season and fully deserves his Ballon d’Or win.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s midfielder Franck Kessie had a night to forget. After a solid first-half performance, he was overrun in the second half by Madrid’s midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. He gave away a penalty that allowed Madrid to go 3-1 up and ultimately put the game out of reach for the hosts. Barcelona’s Raphinha also had a poor game, losing the ball repeatedly and offering little in terms of creativity.

The victory was a significant boost for Real Madrid’s momentum ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash with Chelsea. They have been somewhat inconsistent of late, losing the last Clasico and drawing against Real Sociedad in La Liga. However, the manner of their victory against Barcelona will give them confidence going into the business end of the season. They will also have a chance to lift the Copa del Rey trophy when they face Osasuna in the final.

Credit must also go to Carlo Ancelotti, who once again proved his tactical acumen. His decision to play Eduardo Camavinga at left-back and field Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in midfield, without a defensive midfielder behind them, was a bold move that paid off. Camavinga was one of the best players on the pitch, while Modric provided the assist for Benzema’s crucial second goal.

In conclusion, Real Madrid’s resounding victory over Barcelona was a testament to their big-game pedigree and the individual brilliance of Karim Benzema. They will now look to carry this momentum into their upcoming matches, particularly the crucial Champions League clash with Chelsea. As for Barcelona, they will need to regroup quickly if they want to salvage something from their season. – Namibia Daily News