Chicks are seen at a poultry farm during checks undergone by government workers to examines the animals for signs of bird flu infection in Darul Imarah in Indonesia's Aceh province on March 2, 2023. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)
Japan confirms bird flu outbreak in Iwate Prefecture

February 21, 2026

TOKYO, Feb. 21– The prefectural government of Iwate, northeastern Japan, has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a poultry farm, local media reported Saturday.

The farm in the town of Kanegasaki reported to a livestock hygiene service center on Friday morning that an unusual increase in bird deaths had been observed, Jiji Press reported, citing local authorities.

A simple test returned positive results, and subsequent genetic examinations later confirmed the infection, the report said.

About 560,000 egg-laying hens at the affected farm will be culled to prevent further spread of the virus, it added.

This is this season’s 20th outbreak of avian influenza at a poultry farm nationwide and the first confirmed case in Iwate. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

