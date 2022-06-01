FliekNET WILL MOVE BACK TO ORIGINAL POP-UP FORMAT

The Afrikaans movie channel, fliekNET (DStv Channel 149) will revert back to its original format as a pop-up channel in future and the permanent channel will close at midnight on 15 July 2022. New Afrikaans movies will, instead, premiere on kykNET (DStv Channel 144) at 20:00 on Saturday nights and will be available on DStv Catch Up, while a superb Afrikaans movie collection will be available 24/7 on the MultiChoice video-on-demand service, Showmax.

fliekNET was originally launched as a December pop-up channel in December 2014 featuring films, documentaries and shorts from the extensive Afrikaans film archive but was turned into a permanent DStv channel during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic in September 2020.

The channel and local film industry benefited from further MultiChoice investment when the 50-minute film project was launched in December 2020. These short movies not only provided new content for fliekNET but also created job opportunities for local producers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the following 18 months, more than 80 Afrikaans 50-minute films were produced and aired on fliekNET.

Although the fliekNET channel will no longer be available on the DStv Premium bouquet from 16 July, a slew of new Afrikaans movies and 50-minute films will premiere on kykNET (DStv Channel 144). The channel recently extended its movie offering with a brand-new made-for-TV movie slot on kykNET every Saturday night at 20:00. kykNET is also developing new 90-minute films that will be broadcast on kykNET from 2023.

From 16 July, streamers will also be able to enjoy dozens of kykNET movie titles on Showmax. This offering will not only feature fliekNET movies, but new and exciting 50-minute titles.

MultiChoice continually evaluates its channel offering to ensure we offer our customers the best quality entertainment and to minimise repeats during primetime. Channel and content offerings are also reviewed regularly in terms of viewing trends and consumer needs. This market research may lead to channel additions or terminations.

MultiChoice remains committed to the local feature film industry and is proud of the successes of and international recognition received by films such as Barakat, Indemnity and Gaia in recent months.

Our latest Afrikaans feature film, Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor, recently completed production. This fully-funded kykNET Films project is based on the popular book by Rudie van Rensburg with the same title and will form part of the new feature film slate produced for BoxOffice and other platforms. It will be distributed in 2023.

The kykNET channels will kick off with a jam-packed movie line-up in July, bringing viewers the best new Afrikaans content – with English subtitles. kykNET will also deliver another intriguing whodunit in its Tuesday night scripted slot, while the first season of the locally developed reality show Plaasjapie starts on 14 July 2022.

kykNET&kie (DStv Channel 145) is adding two brand-new dubbed Turkish telenovelas: In Die Ysterhand se Greep and Kind van die Noodlot.