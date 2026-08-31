Trending Now
Home International Pakistani PM, Iranian president exchange views on evolving regional situation
Pakistani PM, Iranian president exchange views on evolving regional situation
InternationalMiddle East

Pakistani PM, Iranian president exchange views on evolving regional situation

August 31, 2026

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 31– Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday exchanged views on the evolving regional situation, stressing the importance of diplomatic engagement to promote lasting peace and stability in the region.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office, during the meeting, Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to sincere efforts for regional peacebuilding, saying the recent visit of Pakistani army chief Syed Asim Munir to Tehran and his constructive engagements were positive steps toward advancing regional peace efforts.

The Pakistani prime minister emphasized the importance of restraint and sustained diplomatic engagement, while underscoring the need to build on understandings reached under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, which he described as the only viable pathway toward enduring peace in the region.

Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s consistent diplomatic efforts for regional peace and security, while reaffirming Tehran’s desire to deepen cooperation with Islamabad across a wide range of sectors, according to the prime minister’s office. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 165
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Majority of Canadians concerned over U.S. threat to...

February 17, 2026

China’s Hou Zhihui wins weightlifting women’s 49kg gold...

July 24, 2021

China rejects call for joining nuclear disarmament negotiations...

August 27, 2025

Fire burns through thousands of hectares in Western...

December 26, 2025

Former Japanese PMs criticize Takaichi’s erroneous remarks

November 24, 2025

Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City to launch 7...

February 4, 2026

3 killed, 8 wounded in U.S. strikes on...

July 18, 2026

UN condemns deadly drone strike in Chad, urges...

March 19, 2026

Namibia pushes to cut food imports, boost local...

April 27, 2026

Ukraine, Britain sign deal on interceptor drone production

November 27, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.