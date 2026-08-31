Pakistani PM, Iranian president exchange views on evolving regional situation

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 31– Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday exchanged views on the evolving regional situation, stressing the importance of diplomatic engagement to promote lasting peace and stability in the region.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office, during the meeting, Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to sincere efforts for regional peacebuilding, saying the recent visit of Pakistani army chief Syed Asim Munir to Tehran and his constructive engagements were positive steps toward advancing regional peace efforts.

The Pakistani prime minister emphasized the importance of restraint and sustained diplomatic engagement, while underscoring the need to build on understandings reached under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, which he described as the only viable pathway toward enduring peace in the region.

Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s consistent diplomatic efforts for regional peace and security, while reaffirming Tehran’s desire to deepen cooperation with Islamabad across a wide range of sectors, according to the prime minister’s office. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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