Trending Now
Home NationalCurrent Affairs UK revokes accreditation of Russian diplomat
UK revokes accreditation of Russian diplomat
Current AffairsEuropeInternationalPOLITICS

UK revokes accreditation of Russian diplomat

February 2, 2026

LONDON, Feb. 2– Britain summoned the Russian ambassador and revoked the accreditation of a Russian diplomat, according to a statement by the British Foreign Office on Monday.

The Office condemned “in the strongest possible terms” Russia’s decision to expel a British diplomat last month and its “baseless accusations against our staff,” said the statement.

Any further action taken by Russia will be considered an escalation and responded to accordingly, it added.

On Jan. 15, the Russian foreign ministry said Russia had decided to expel a British embassy employee for alleged affiliation with the British special services.

The ministry said it summoned the British charge d’affaires in Russia on the same day and lodged a strong protest regarding the issue.

The ministry had decided to revoke the accreditation of the employee and ordered him to leave Russia within two weeks.

“Moscow will not tolerate the activities of undeclared British special services staff on Russian territory,” it said, adding that if London escalates the situation, the Russian side will give a decisive “mirror” response. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 46
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China rejects U.S. groundless accusations on cyberattack

March 6, 2025

Burkina Faso imposes reciprocal visa ban on U.S....

December 31, 2025

Thai FM says disappointed by Trump’s remarks on...

December 13, 2025

6 killed in U.S. military strikes on 2...

November 11, 2025

UN chief condemns drone attacks on peacekeeping base...

December 14, 2025

Ukrainian cargo plane crashes in Greece

July 17, 2022

Ukraine tightens border crossing rules to contain Delta...

July 30, 2021

Central African leaders meet to advance integration, security

September 10, 2025

Australian study links calm seas to worsening coral...

January 19, 2026

Regional and Global Industry Leaders to Make Strong...

November 17, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.