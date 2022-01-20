Trending Now
Home InternationalSPORTS Messi to miss Argentina World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Colombia
Messi to miss Argentina World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Colombia
SPORTS

Messi to miss Argentina World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Colombia

January 20, 2022

BUENOS AIRES, Jan. 20 — Lionel Messi will miss Argentina’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia as he continues to recover from a bout of COVID-19, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on Wednesday.
The news came a day after the Argentina captain returned to training for his club, Paris Saint-Germain, following four weeks of inactivity.
The AFA published a 27-man list for the qualifiers, to be played in Calama, northern Chile, on January 27 and the central Argentine city of Cordoba five days later. The entity did not mention Messi in a brief statement that accompanied the list.
Messi, 34, has not played since PSG drew 1-1 at FC Lorient in France’s Ligue 1 on December 22.
Last week, the forward said he had taken longer than expected to overcome the virus.
Argentina is second in the 10-team South American qualifying group and is already guaranteed a place at football’s showpiece tournament in Qatar, to be played from November 21 to December 18.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 70
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Christian Eriksen leaves Inter Milan “by mutual consent”

December 18, 2021

Lewandowski has no regrets being ignored by Messi...

January 19, 2022

Champions League exit highlights Barca’s decline

December 9, 2021

Cameroonian, Comorian presidents discuss boosting bilateral relations, football...

January 11, 2022

Rio Olympics boss Nuzman sentenced to 30 years...

November 26, 2021

It’s ‘El Clasico’ time again!

October 21, 2021

Dortmund fans hope for turnaround in Bundesliga

January 9, 2022

Formula 1, Turkish Grand Prix preview, 10 October...

October 6, 2021

United, Liverpool resume fierce rivalry

October 21, 2021

Fans must show vaccine pass to attend AFCON...

December 17, 2021



100% secure your website.