Lampard’s Appointment Leaves Fans Divided: Is He the Right Man to Turn Chelsea’s Season Around?

By Staff Reporter

LONDON, April 7 — The return of Frank Lampard to Chelsea as interim manager has left many people with more questions than answers. Lampard, who is considered a legend by many Chelsea fans, had a successful playing career with the club before taking on the role of manager between 2019 and 2021, which was largely unsuccessful.

So why has Lampard been brought back as an interim manager? Many speculate that it’s a PR stunt to appease the disgruntled fanbase after the sacking of Graham Potter. Chelsea’s poor form towards the end of Potter’s reign had led to a vociferous response from supporters, and Lampard’s appointment appears to be an attempt to curry favour without committing to anything long-term.

The decision not to appoint a permanent manager immediately, especially when elite candidates like Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique are available, is highly questionable. Nagelsmann, who is currently out of work after being sacked by Bayern Munich, is reportedly interested in the Chelsea job. Striking now would give either coach a good chunk of time to get to grips with the squad and implement their ideas before devising a transfer strategy at the end of the season. Both men also have experience in the latter stages of the Champions League, which is Chelsea’s last hope of silverware and qualification for next season’s competition.

Lampard’s Champions League record is understandably a cause for concern. Chelsea’s last-16 demolition at the hands of eventual winners Bayern Munich in 2020 will not fill fans with confidence ahead of this year’s quarter-final showdown with Real Madrid. While Lampard negotiated two group stages, the last eight is a completely different stage, one that appears far beyond his comfort zone. With Chelsea needing another miraculous Champions League triumph to guarantee financial security to bankroll more success, it feels highly unlikely that Lampard will be the man to deliver that dream run.

Potter’s assistant, Bruno Saltor, must also be completely baffled by the latest news. He was only just appointed as interim manager himself but is already set to find himself out of the job as Boehly and Eghbali go rogue. His first game in charge was pretty encouraging, too, as Chelsea held Liverpool to a goalless draw.

Lampard’s managerial career has been on a downward trajectory since he guided a youthful Chelsea squad to a top-four finish at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, despite a transfer embargo. The nadir came in January when he was sacked by Everton in the midst of a relegation dogfight that the Toffees owners clearly felt they were going to lose. He left Goodison Park with a win percentage of 27%.

The decision to bring Lampard back to the club should intensify scrutiny around the decision to sack Potter in the first place. While the hierarchy may have felt his position had become untenable amid fan disgruntlement, Potter was surely better placed to turn Chelsea’s form around in the final weeks of the season. Despite his inexperience in the competition, he demonstrated his tactical nous in the Champions League last 16 as his side knocked out Borussia Dortmund.

In conclusion, while Lampard’s return may be a nice story for Chelsea fans, it raises more questions than answers. With elite managers available, and the club needing a successful Champions League run to guarantee financial security, it seems highly unlikely that Lampard is the right man for the job. – Namibia Daily News