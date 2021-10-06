ESPN and ESPN 2 broadcast highlights – 8-14 October 2021

WINDHOEK, OCT 6 – Viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to even greater sporting variety, with some thrilling action coming their way on ESPN and ESPN 2 from Friday 8 to Thursday 14 October 2021.

DStv and GOtv is your home of the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network.

ESPN

All times CAT

The first live action on ESPN arrives on the morning of Friday 8 October, with the Houston Rockets taking on the Miami Heat (04:00 LIVE on ESPN) in the first of five live National Basketball Association (NBA) pre-season games which will be aired this coming week.

Heat guard Tyler Herro says he is planning to have his best season yet in 2021-22: “For me, one of the biggest things was hearing people say that I partied too much, that I’m not in the gym, that I don’t love the gym,” he explained. “If you knew me, you’d know I try to be the hardest-working dude out here. So, I think you’ll see that this year.”

The focus switches to EFL League Two football on the afternoon of Saturday 9 October, with Forest Green Rovers v Swindon Town (12:55 LIVE on ESPN) and Newport County v Bradford (15:55 LIVE on ESPN).

The morning of Monday 11 October takes us back to pre-season NBA action, with the Milwaukee Bucks facing the Oklahoma City Thunder (01:30 LIVE on ESPN ) and the LA Lakers hosting the Phoenix Suns (04:00 LIVE on ESPN), while Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 October features Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets (02:00 LIVE on ESPN) and Charlotte Hornets v Dallas Mavericks (00:30 LIVE on ESPN) respectively.

New Dallas signing Reggie Bullock says he is looking forward to making his mark: “From when I played against the Mavericks last year, I liked the way that they competed as a team,” he explained. “They’ve got great players, so it was an easy no-brainer for me (to sign with the Mavs).”

He added, “Being with the Knicks last year, we made it to the playoffs, but I see (the Mavs) as a team that has taken that next step to be in the postseason. I felt like the skill set that I have was easy for me to be able to make this move to be able to come back down here and be around a great organisation and a great city around great fans and just bring my game here.”

ESPN 2

All times CAT

ESPN 2 this week is all about American Football, kicking off with a National Football League (NFL) battle between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams on the morning of Friday 8 October (02:20 LIVE on ESPN 2).

Rams coach Sean McVay recently lavished praise on quarterback Matthew Stafford for his play early in the regular season: “He had a look in his (eyes) I mean there was no (flinching). You talk about nobody flinching. He just stayed the course. He relishes those moments and he was at his best when his best was required. That’s the epitome of competitive greatness displayed by him and a lot of our guys,” said McVay.

Saturday sees the focus switch to NCAA College action, with ESPN College GameDay (15:00 LIVE on ESPN 2) followed by three successive games running into the early hours of Sunday 10 October.

It’s then back to the NFL on Sunday afternoon with the Atlanta Falcons v New York Jets (15:30 LIVE on ESPN 2), followed by two games yet to be confirmed (19:00 & 22:25 LIVE on ESPN 2), and then a thriller in the early hours of Monday 11 October as the Buffalo Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs (02:20 LIVE on ESPN 2).

The final NFL action for the week arrives on the morning of Tuesday 12 October, with the Baltimore Ravens at home to the Indianapolis Colts (02:15 LIVE on ESPN 2). Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says he may celebrate a touchdown with more acrobatics after raising eyebrows with his flip in a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’m kind of sore,” Jackson said while stretching out both arms. “I didn’t want to tell Coach (John Harbaugh) because Coach would probably (have) said something to me about flipping next time. I don’t know; I’d probably do it again though.”

Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream the action on the DStv App. – MultiChoice

ESPN selected broadcast highlights

Friday 8 October

04:00: NBA Pre-season, Houston Rockets v Miami Heat – LIVE on ESPN

Saturday 9 October

12:55: EFL League Two, Forest Green Rovers v Swindon Town – LIVE on ESPN

15:55: EFL League Two, Newport County v Bradford – LIVE on ESPN

Monday 11 October

01:30: NBA Pre-season, Milwaukee Bucks v Oklahoma City Thunder – LIVE on ESPN

04:00: NBA Pre-season, LA Lakers v Phoenix Suns – LIVE on ESPN

Tuesday 12 October

02:00: NBA Pre-season, Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets – LIVE on ESPN

Thursday 14 October

00:30: NBA Pre-season, Charlotte Hornets v Dallas Mavericks – LIVE on ESPN

ESPN 2 selected broadcast highlights

All times CAT

Friday 8 October

02:20: NFL, Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams – LIVE on ESPN 2

Saturday 9 October

15:00: ESPN College GameDay – LIVE on ESPN 2

18:00 onwards: NCAA College Football, games TBC – LIVE on ESPN 2

Sunday 10 October

15:30: NFL, Atlanta Falcons v New York Jets – LIVE on ESPN 2

19:00 & 22:25: NFL, games TBC – LIVE on ESPN 2

Monday 11 October

02:20: NFL, Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills – LIVE on ESPN 2

Tuesday 12 October

02:15: NFL, Baltimore Ravens v Indianapolis Colts – LIVE on ESPN 2