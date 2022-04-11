Botswana does well in the world martial arts tournament

BY Refilwe Boleseng

The week of the 29th of March 2022 saw the Botswana martial arts team travel to participate in the world martial art federation championships hosted at the safari hotel in Windhoek Namibia, the team did exceptionally well resulting in the team placing second overall out of twelve countries. the Botswana team took back home 14 gold medals,9 silver, and 3 bronze medals tournament end 2nd April 2022.

The team coach grandmaster Shu Wai Chung said it’s integral for the government to ease collaboration between them and the sport, the coach says that most of the talent he meets comes from the rural areas and hence it can be a bit of a sticky situation to for them to finance their children’s tournament efforts forcing the organization to work out of pocket if they are to achieve their goal however he did highlight that despite the financial constraints the team does manage to prepare as required.

grandmaster Shu Wai Chung a decorated martial scientist who was an executive committee technical head of wushu at the recent tournament says it’s his wish to see the sport being absorbed and accessible to those willing to learn the craft.