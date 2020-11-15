Masisi, Geingob react to tension at Ngoma Border.

Windhoek, Nov 15 – – President of Botswana yesterday held another telephonic conversation with his counterpart Namibian President, President Geingob regarding the shooting of the 4 Namibian fishermen along the Chobe River .

The two leaders are eagerly working hard to resolve the issue speedily, sensitively and peacefully in line with the long standing and excellent relations that exist between the two countries.

According to the Press release from the Botswana Presidency, President Geingob has expressed regret for the unfortunate stoning and injury caused to drivers and damage to trucks at the Ngoma border, as well as the burning of the Botswana flag during the demonstration held on Friday.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to the joint investigation of the shooting incident.

Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi further expressed Botswana’s commitment to ensure cooperation with her neighbours in addressing all matters that may arise through dialogue and active engagement. “This approach is consistent with Botswana’s entrenched value of consultation and objective engagement” he said.

The two leaders once again call for calm and peace from the citizens of both Botswana and Namibia.

Robert Maseka