Chinese language nurtures cultural ties among Namibian youth

WINDHOEK, April 21 — Chinese culture is becoming more entrenched in young Namibians as they are passionately pursuing the Chinese language.

Rena Stephanus, a communication graduate, based in Windhoek, the Namibian capital, enrolled in a Chinese language course at the Confucius Institute at the University of Namibia this year, in hopes of diversifying her linguistic portfolio.

“Chinese is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world. Wherever you are in the world, you will be exposed to the language one way or another. My curiosity about China and its people motivated me to enroll,” she said Wednesday when the UN Chinese Language Day was observed in the world.

Stephanus believed that Chinese (language) adeptness is essential for her to communicate. “The elimination of communication barriers is the primary reason I enrolled for Mandarin.”

Although a beginner in the course, Stephanus has seen her interest grow in China’s history and the Chinese culture.

According to Stephanus, Chinese art, music, cuisine, and literature have now become an integral part of her life.

“The culturally rich country (China) has so much to be explored and the exposure to the language gradually enhances my basic understanding of China and its people,” Stephanus said.

Loide Mateus, a Confucius Institute alumnus, studied the Chinese language for three years.

“At the time, there was a stereotype that the Chinese language is difficult. But the exposure to the Asian language and culture altered my outlook on life,” she said, who declared that Chinese proficiency has sharpened her cognitive skills and made intercultural interactions meaningful. “I embrace knowing another language. I love the Chinese culture, celebrate festivals, and the Chinese food is delicious. I see myself as a conduit between China and Namibia.”

The ability to speak the language has brought many opportunities for Mateus.

“I had been offered many opportunities by local companies to work on temporary contracts. Not only because of my language skills but also because (of the fact that) I understand cultural diversity and my open-mindedness to life thanks to learning the Chinese language,” Mateus said. “Apart from sharing what I know in my immediate social environment, I also share a lot via social media, especially my travels to China and the Chinese culture on my Instagram account. Likewise, answering the questions from friends and community. I have also inspired younger siblings to enroll in the Chinese language.”

Ester Nghipondoka, the minister of Education, Arts, and Culture, said that continued interactions between Namibia and China had brought mutual benefits, mainly in the areas of education and cultural exchange.

Liu Dianbo, the director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Namibia, said the institute enrolled 20 students this year. More than 5,900 Namibians have been attracted to study the Chinese language course at the institute since its opening in 2013.

To celebrate the UN Chinese Language Day, which is observed annually on April 20, the Chinese Embassy in Namibia, in partnership with the institute, will host a singing competition Friday. (Xinhua)