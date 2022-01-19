Ghana dumped out of AFCON by debutants Comoros

YAOUNDE, Jan. 19 — Four-time African champions Ghana have been eliminated from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a humiliating 3-2 defeat by tournament debutants Comoros.

Comoros secured the historic victory at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in the Cameroonian city of Garoua on Tuesday in the third and final matchday of Group C, rekindling their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages.

Despite their lack of experience, Comoros scored first through a quick counterattack, before Ghana’s Andre Ayew was given a straight red card.

Comoros’ second goal came in the 61st minute through Ahmed Mogni, who broke through four defenders and slotted home. Ghana equalized through goals from Richmond Yiadom and Alexander Djiku, but Mogni’s second goal in the 86th minute secured three points for the debutants.

Comoros move from the fourth position to third, behind group winners Morocco and second-placed Gabon. Comoros will have to wait for the results of other groups to see whether they will advance as one of the four best third-placed teams.

“We did not back down even after Ghana equalized. We always believed we could achieve a famous victory for our nation. I sent on attacking players in the belief that we could score a third goal and my decision paid off.

“We are satisfied with the way we played. We had a plan and stuck to it. We learned from mistakes we made in previous games,” said Comoros coach Amir Abdou after the match.

“I came to Ghana to qualify the team for the World Cup. That is my primary target. I will stay and lead the team in the March playoffs,” said the defiant Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac.

In Group B games played on Tuesday, Senegal qualified for the round of 16 after settling for a goalless draw against Malawi, while Guinea lost to Zimbabwe but still finished the group stage with four points and in second place. Malawi came third with four points with Zimbabwe finishing bottom. (Xinhua)